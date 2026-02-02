Four Displaced After Candle Ignites Late Night House Fire Sending 11-Year-Old and 14-Year-Old to Hospital

On Sunday, February 1, 2026, at approximately 10:23 p.m., firefighters from Waldorf and surrounding departments responded to the 10 block of Marshall Road in Waldorf, for the reported house on fire.

911 callers reported a bedroom was on fire, with all occupants out of the residence.

Crews arrived on the scene within minutes of dispatch to find fire showing from the single story residence and requested the working fire dispatch.

Firefighters made entry into the home with multiple attack lines and found fire in the bedroom, hallway with extensions into the attic.

The fire was extinguished within 20 minutes with crews operating on the scene for over an hour and a half.

After consulting the Maryland State Fire Marshal, the fire was deemed accidental and caused by a candle in the bedroom. The Fire Marshal did not respond to the scene.

The occupants of the home at the time of the fire, an 11-year-old and 14-year-old, were both transported to the Charles Regional Medical Center for a checkup. The American Red Cross was requested to assist the two adults and two children.