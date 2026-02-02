Governor Moore Announces Maryland Overdose Deaths Falling for Fourth Straight Year, Reaching 10-Year Low

ANNAPOLIS, MD — Governor Wes Moore today announced the latest provisional data from Maryland’s Overdose Data Dashboard, which show that drug overdose deaths decreased by 26 percent last year—marking the fourth consecutive year of reported decreases in the state. There were 1,315 overdose deaths in the state in 2025, representing the lowest level seen in the last 10 years and a 53 percent decrease from the state’s historic high of 2,800 in 2021.

“Maryland continues to show that our partnerships with local communities are invaluable in our efforts to reduce overdoses across the state,” said Governor Moore. “We have more work to do—but by working together, we will continue to fight for those seeking recovery.”

Decreases were seen broadly across all major drug categories and all demographic groups. The number of fentanyl-related overdose deaths decreased by 31 percent, falling from 1,314 in 2024 to 906 last year. Fatal overdoses also decreased by 31 percent among non-Hispanic Black Marylanders, falling from 812 in 2024 to 563; and by 22 percent among non-Hispanic whites, falling from 789 to 618.

“While we continue to lose too many of our loved ones, our progress to reduce overdoses and save lives is significant, and we owe a debt of gratitude to everyone who shows up every day to meet people where they are and make connections to substance use care,” said Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller. “This work starts at the ground level, with dedicated partners continuing their efforts to foster relationships and make connections to services that protect the health and well-being of those with substance use disorders.”



Overdose deaths among non-Hispanic Black men aged 55 and over—the most impacted demographic group in terms of population size—fell to 98.6 per 100,000 individuals from 138.1 in 2024. Despite last year’s decline, overdose rates for this group were three times higher than the rate among white men in the same age group.

To ensure that all Maryland communities are connected to care, the Maryland Overdose Response Advisory Council is continuing to prioritize community engagement to inform strategies that reduce overdoses while driving down disparities.

“Everyone deserves access to substance use recovery, and Maryland is working to ensure that our constituents have multiple pathways to care,” said Maryland Department of Health Secretary Dr. Meena Seshamani. “From our crisis services that give Marylanders a no-wrong-door way to access help to efforts that make treatment and recovery services easier to find, we are continuing to enhance our support structures so that anyone seeking help has the opportunity to access care whenever they are ready to take the first step toward lasting recovery.”

Data from the dashboard also showed that Overdose Response Programs in Maryland distributed a record number of doses of naloxone, a medication used to reverse the effects of opioid overdoses. More than 440,000 doses of naloxone were distributed in 2025. Maryland also distributed over 272,000 drug test strips, another annual record for the state.

Marylanders who are struggling with substance use or are experiencing a behavioral health crisis are encouraged to call or text 988, the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, to speak with someone who can help. Individuals can find a variety of treatment options in their areas using the 988 locator tool at search.988.mdinfonet.org.

“Every Marylander can be an important part of our efforts to reduce overdoses,” said Maryland Special Secretary of Overdose Response Emily Keller. “Every year, hundreds of lives are saved by everyday people who thankfully know what to do in a crisis. I encourage everyone to learn how to recognize the signs of an overdose and how to administer the overdose reversal medication, naloxone. We can all save a life, and we can all make a difference.”

The data on the Overdose Data Dashboard is preliminary. Counts may increase pending the outcome of outstanding death investigations.

Information about how to respond to an overdose and how to find and use naloxone can be found at StopOverdose.maryland.gov/ naloxone.