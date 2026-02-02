Firefighters Quickly Contain Apartment Fire in Great Mills, No Injuries Reported

On Friday, January 30, 2026, at approximately 10:10 a.m., firefighters from Bay District, Hollywood, Second District and NAS Patuxent River responded to the 20000 block of Old Great Mills Road in Great Mills, for the reported structure fire.

911 callers reported they came home and opened the apartment door to find smoke coming from within.

Crews quickly arrived on the scene and made entry with an attack line and located a fire in a bedroom that had been converted into an office. Conditions inside included moderate smoke and heat.

Firefighters quickly began suppression efforts despite encountering a frozen hydrant, which temporarily delayed the establishment of a sustained water supply. The issue was resolved efficiently by using a road flare and propane heater.

Additional crews arrived to check for fire extension on both floors of the structure. Their inspections confirmed the fire was contained to the room of origin with no extensions to adjacent units.

The fire was quickly contained and no injuries were reported.

Fire Prevention Tip: Test your smoke alarms monthly and replace the batteries at least once a year. Early detection saves lives.

All photos courtesy of scanmd.org

