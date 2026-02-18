UPDATE: Investigation Ongoing – No Injuries Reported After Abandoned Trailer Fire in Lexington Park

2/15/2026: On Saturday, January 31, 2026, at 1:35 a.m., firefighters from Bay District, Leonardtown, NAS Patuxent River, Hollywood and Second District responded to 21000 block of Suburban Drive in Lexington Park, for the reported trailer on fire with unknown occupancy.

Firefighters arrived on the scene to find a single wide trailer with fire showing throughout the entire home.

Within seconds of arriving on the scene, a structural collapse on the rear and side sections was reported, with Engine 32’s officer initiating a defensive, exterior-only fire attack due to the unsafe conditions of the structure.

The fire was marked under control by approximately 1:52 a.m., and fully extinguished shortly after 2:00 a.m. However, due to the collapse and hidden smoldering areas, crews remained on scene to conduct thorough overhaul and await the arrival of the Maryland State Fire Marshal.

The trailer was confirmed to be unoccupied and believed to be abandoned at the time of the fire. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office.

All photos courtesy of scanmd.org

