UPDATE: Investigation Ongoing – No Injuries Reported After Abandoned Trailer Fire in Lexington Park

February 18, 2026

2/15/2026: On Saturday, January 31, 2026, at 1:35 a.m., firefighters from Bay District, Leonardtown, NAS Patuxent River, Hollywood and Second District responded to 21000 block of Suburban Drive in Lexington Park, for the reported trailer on fire with unknown occupancy.

Investigation determined the residence, an abandoned single wide mobile home in a wooded area located at 21476 Suburban Drive in Lexington Park, was unoccupied.

The structure was completely destroyed as a result of the fire.

The cause of the fire along with the area of origin remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal, Southern Regional Office at 410-414-3600. The fire was discovered by a neighbor.


Firefighters arrived on the scene to find a single wide trailer with fire showing throughout the entire home.

Within seconds of arriving on the scene, a structural collapse on the rear and side sections was reported, with Engine 32’s officer initiating a defensive, exterior-only fire attack due to the unsafe conditions of the structure.

The fire was marked under control by approximately 1:52 a.m., and fully extinguished shortly after 2:00 a.m. However, due to the collapse and hidden smoldering areas, crews remained on scene to conduct thorough overhaul and await the arrival of the Maryland State Fire Marshal.

All photos courtesy of scanmd.org


