DOJ Civil Rights Investigator Arrested in Charles County on Handgun Charges After Traffic Stop

Earl Henry Saunders, 59, of Clinton, is facing two misdemeanor firearm charges following a traffic stop in Charles County on February 1, 2026, according to court documents. Saunders is charged with having a loaded handgun on his person and transporting a handgun in a vehicle.

According to charging documents, the arrest occurred at about 10:15 p.m. on February 1, 2026, along U.S. Route 301 near Crain Highway. An officer with the Maryland Transportation Authority Police reported observing a green Lexus LS460 and conducting a traffic stop after a registration check showed the vehicle was suspended. During the stop, the driver acknowledged that there was a firearm in the vehicle and indicated it was located in the driver-side door area. Court records state that Saunders told the officer he did not have a permit to carry the firearm in Maryland.

The officer reported that Saunders was asked to exit the vehicle, placed in handcuffs, and detained while backup arrived. A handgun was recovered from the driver-side door panel and rendered safe by removing the loaded magazine. The firearm was identified as a .40-caliber Smith & Wesson, and a records check later confirmed it was not registered. Saunders was taken into custody and transported for processing before being brought to the Charles County Detention Center, where charges were filed. All events occurred in Charles County, according to the statement of probable cause.

Court records show Saunders appeared for an initial appearance on February 1, 2026, where he waived an attorney for that proceeding. He was initially ordered held without bond due to concerns for public safety. A bail review hearing was held on February 2, 2026, before Judge Robert C. Wilcox, who ordered Saunders released on his own recognizance with conditions that he not engage in criminal activity and that he appear for all scheduled court dates.

During court processing, Saunders reported that he is employed full time by the Department of Justice and works as a civil rights investigator, according to court records. A civil rights investigator typically reviews complaints and conducts investigations into alleged violations of civil rights laws, which can include claims of discrimination, misconduct, or violations of federally protected rights, including investigations involving law enforcement agencies.

The case remains open in the District Court for Charles County. A court date is scheduled for March 18, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. in Charles District Court.