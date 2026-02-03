One Injured After Vehicle Hits Snow Bank, Goes Airborne and Strikes Multiple Vehicles in California

On Monday, February 2, 2026, at approximately 7:03 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the area of Three Notch Road and MacArthur Boulevard in California, for the reported head-on collision with injuries.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a three-vehicle collision at the intersection.

Troopers from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack responded to the scene and handled the crash investigation.

Witnesses and preliminary investigation found the Nissan Versa at fault, due to the operator of the vehicle losing control when attempting to turn onto MacArthur Boulevard from Southbound Three Notch Road. The vehicle travelled through the turn lane, struck the turn lane divider, curb and large snow bank which sent the vehicle airborne, subsequently striking the red SUV before striking the blue pickup truck head-on.

The operator of the Nissan Versa and red SUV denied having any injuries.

The adult female operator of the pickup truck was transported with injuries to an area hospital.

All photos by Scanmd.org

