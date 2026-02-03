VIDEO: Impaired Mechanicsville Woman Arrested After Causing Crash in California That Sends One to Hospital

On Saturday, January 31, 2026, at approximately 11:01 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the area of Three Notch Road and Miramar Way Road in California, for the reported motor vehicle collision with injuries.

Crews arrived on the scene to find two vehicles involved in a rear-end style collision, with the operator of a Ford Mustang suffering injuries. The adult male driver was transported to an area hospital.

Upon talking to the operator of the Toyota pickup truck, it was determined the operator was possibly impaired and was given Standardized Field Sobriety Tests (SFSTs) after she refused EMS transport.

The operator, identified as Jessica Marie Kirchberg, age 33 of Mechanicsville, was arrested on the scene and charged with the following below. She has previous arrests for malicious destruction of property, and resisting arrest.

NEGLIGENT DRIVING VEHICLE IN CARELESS AND IMPRUDENT MANNER ENDANGERING PROPERTY, LIFE AND PERSON

DRIVER CHANGING LANES WHEN UNSAFE

DRIVING VEHICLE WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL

DRIVING VEH. WHILE IMPAIRED BY ALCOHOL

FAILURE TO CONTROL VEH. SPEED ON HWY. TO AVOID COLLISION