PG County Man Arrested After Multiple Cell Phone Store Robberies in Calvert County

UPDATE 2/13/2026: The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office has arrested Melsun Shamel Perry, 34 of District Heights, in connection with multiple crimes targeting cell phone retail businesses in Calvert County.

The charges stem from incidents that occurred on December 29, 2025, at the Verizon Wireless store in Dunkirk, and on February 3, 2026, at the Verizon Wireless store in Lusby.

Perry has been charged in Calvert County with:

Armed Robbery

Robbery

First- and Second-Degree Assault

Organized Retail Theft

Malicious Destruction of Property (over $1,000)

Fourth-Degree Burglary (Tools and Theft)

Theft ($1,500 to under $25,000)

Perry was apprehended and taken into custody on February 10, 2026. In addition to the Calvert County charges, Perry had more than 20 outstanding warrants from jurisdictions in Virginia, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, and Maryland for similar offenses.

2/3/2026: On Tuesday, February 3, 2026, at approximately 2:10 p.m., police responded to the Verizon store located at 11737 H G Trueman Road in Lusby, for the automated panic alarm.

While responding, dispatchers received multiple 911 calls reporting a robbery had just occurred.

Police in Calvert and St. Mary’s County were advised that a black male wearing a black hoodie, ski mask and jeans with face tattoos came into the business and stole a large display before fleeing on foot through nearby business parking lots and got into a vehicle and fled.

