Former Maryland Blue Crab Andrew Thurman Signed by San Diego Padres

Former Second Round Pick Headed Back to Affiliated Ball After a Successful Return to the Mound with Southern Maryland

Former Blue Crabs pitcher Andrew Thurman has been signed by the San Diego Padres after making his professional comeback with the Blue Crabs this past season.

Thurman had not pitched professionally since 2017 before taking the mound to begin the Atlantic League season in 2025 with Southern Maryland.

The former second round pick (40th overall) by the Houston Astros in 2013, spent multiple seasons in affiliated ball early in his career, but turned to the Blue Crabs to restart his career after years away.

During the 2025 campaign, Thurman pitched every fifth day, tying the league high in starts with 25, while finishing seventh in ERA with a 4.94, and fourth in strikeouts with 128 among ALPB pitchers. After the first three starts of the year, Thurman had an ERA of 11.32 but stabilized that by picking up his first win in eight years, beating Hagerstown 11-1. Thurman tossed five innings, giving up one run on four hits. On June 8th, he had a quality start against the High Point Rockers, Thurman was excellent over six innings, allowing two runs on six hits, punching out eight.

July was the best month for Thurman, throwing at least five innings in every start that month with the most he gave up being four runs. Thurman won three straight decisions on July 2nd, 10th, and 16th lowering his ERA to 5.24 in the middle of the season. Thurman had his best start of the year on August 30th against the Lexington Legends. For the first time all year he went seven complete, he spread eight hits across those innings but only gave up one run while striking out a season high nine Legends earning his seventh and final win of the season. Thurman finished with a 7-2 mark in his return to the mound professionally.

Thurman will report to Double-A San Antonio to begin the 2026 season.

