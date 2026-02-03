Maryland Traffic Fatalities Drop in 2025, Reaching Decade-Low Levels

Governor Wes Moore today announced significant progress toward safer roads in Maryland in 2025, with traffic fatalities falling by approximately 18% statewide, according to preliminary data. Motor vehicle crash deaths declined from 582 in 2024 to 480 in 2025, marking the first time fatalities have fallen below 500 since 2014.

“There is no greater priority than protecting our people. This requires strengthening enforcement, investing in infrastructure, and ensuring our streets are safer for everyone who uses them,” said Gov. Moore. “The decline we’re seeing in motor vehicle fatalities shows that when we act with urgency and data-driven strategies, we can save lives—and we will not let up because every Marylander should be able to move safely through our communities.”

“This progress reflects the power of coordinated action and sustained investment in our communities and throughout the transportation system,” said Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller. “While we are encouraged by the decline in motor vehicle fatalities, our work is not done until every person, whether they are driving, walking, or biking, can get where they are going safely.”

The 2025 total is also among the five lowest annual traffic fatality counts since 1960, underscoring the impact of coordinated, data-driven safety strategies under the Moore-Miller Administration.



The largest gains were seen among vulnerable road users. Pedestrian and bicyclist fatalities dropped 33%, from 173 in 2024 to 116 in 2025. Motorcyclist fatalities declined 46%, from 90 to 48 over the same period. The reductions reflect targeted investments in high-risk corridors and a focus on reducing behaviors most likely to lead to serious crashes.

“While we celebrate this great accomplishment, there is still more work to be done to protect lives and further bend the curve on the number of deadly crashes and serious injuries,” said Maryland Department of Transportation Acting Secretary Katie Thomson. “All of us, including those behind the wheel to those walking across the street, share a responsibility in keeping Maryland’s roads safe. I encourage everyone to keep making safe choices, pay attention, slow down and drive sober.”

The decline follows expanded State investments in education, enforcement, and engineering, supported by increased federal and state highway safety funding. Efforts include strengthened enforcement for impaired and aggressive driving; automated speed enforcement expansion; increased seat belt use campaigns; and community-based safety programs.

The Maryland Department of Transportation has taken a series of steps to address traffic safety and advance the Moore-Miller Administration’s priorities with the release of a new Complete Streets policy which prioritizes the safety of all road users. The department has accelerated quick-build safety improvement projects and invested millions through the Pedestrian Safety Action Plan. Under the leadership of Lieutenant Governor Miller, the State advanced legislation to address speeding near active work sites, which is actively being implemented.

While the improvement marks a milestone, traffic crashes continue to cause preventable deaths and serious injuries every day. Impairment, distracted driving, speeding, and aggressive driving continue to be leading causes of crashes. Safety projects, policy reform, awareness campaigns, and enforcement efforts remain critical to promoting safer roadways across Maryland.

“The reduction in roadway fatalities shows what’s possible when state and local partners work together with a shared focus on saving lives,” said Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administrator Chrissy Nizer, who also serves as Governor Moore’s highway safety representative. “Governor Moore has challenged the administration to be relentless in bringing together data, local insight and proven strategies to guide the next phase of our work and help ensure fewer families experience the tragedy of a traffic-related death.”

The Maryland Department of Transportation recently launched its Serious About Safety​ initiative, which emphasizes that roadway safety is a shared responsibility—not an option. Through community engagement, media campaigns, and enforcement support, Serious About Safety reinforces the life-saving importance of buckling up, slowing down, driving sober, avoiding distractions and watching for pedestrians, bicyclists and motorcyclists.

Looking ahead, Maryland’s 2026–2030 Strategic Highway Safety Plan​ will also guide continued progress.

Learn more about the Motor Vehicle Administration’s Highway Safety Office’s traffic safety initiatives and resources at ZeroDeathsMD.gov and on Facebook, X, and Instagram at @ZeroDeathsMD.