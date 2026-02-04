Car Rally Task Force Dismantles Six Car Rallies; Two Arrests Made with Gun Recovered

Multiple large-scale illegal car rallies were dismantled by the Maryland Car Rally Task Force and partner law enforcement agencies on Sunday in Prince George’s, Anne Arundel, Montgomery, and Howard counties.

The dismantling operation started at 10 p.m. on Sunday, February 1, and focused on planned car meets, known as “Chipeos”, taking place on public roads, industrial zones, and parking lots throughout Prince George’s, Anne Arundel, Montgomery, and Howard counties. High visibility enforcement and patrols were conducted throughout the region, preventing crowds of up to 100 participants from engaging in exhibition driving, disorderly behavior, and roadway shutdowns.

The Task Force responded to the following locations, dismantling six large-scale driving exhibitions:

4301 46th, Bladensburg

9200 Hampton Overlook, Capitol Heights

11011 Baltimore Ave., Beltsville

8251 Preston Ct., Jessup

4500 Forbes Blvd., Lanham

8299 Preston Court, Jessup

Maryland State Police arrested and charged Jareb Rivera, 22, of Lanham, Maryland, with possession of a loaded handgun in a vehicle, possession of a handgun in a vehicle, and possession of a handgun without a serial number. He was transported to the Prince George’s County Detention Center, where he is waiting to be seen by a district court commissioner.

Troopers additionally arrested Reynaldo Prieto Gonzalez, 22, of Brooklyn, Maryland, for two outstanding warrants, both related to assault in Baltimore City. He was transported to the Prince George’s County Detention Center, where he is waiting to be seen by a district court commissioner.

The Maryland Car Rally Task Force is comprised of the Maryland State Police and police departments from Prince George’s, Montgomery, Howard, Baltimore counties, Baltimore City, and the Maryland Transportation Authority Police. This collaborative effort remains vital in addressing illegal exhibition driving across designated regions.