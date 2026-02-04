Prince Frederick Couple Charged With Over 50 Counts of Animal Cruelty After Investigation Finds Non-Compliance and Dogs Without Food, Water, Shelter, or Medical Care

Animal Control officers seized four dogs from a Mason Road property in January 2026 after documenting ongoing animal welfare violations and determining that previously ordered corrections had not been made.

On January 5, 2026, an Animal Control Officer responded to a call for service at a residence on Mason Road to check on the welfare of animals kept on the property.

The location was already known to Animal Control due to prior incidents involving Anthony Quinn Freeland. Upon arrival at approximately 11:26 a.m., the officer made contact with Iris Michele Freeland, who was advised of the complaint and informed that all animals on the property needed to be observed.

During the initial welfare check, officers observed multiple dogs living outdoors in conditions that lacked adequate water, shelter, bedding, and safe mobility. A Great Pyrenees-type dog was found tethered in the front yard with a short rope and no access to water or shelter at the time. Mrs. Freeland told the officer the dog had been moved temporarily while a tether was being repaired.

A pit bull mix was found chained on the side of the home with the chain tangled around metal piping and plastic fencing, restricting the dog’s movement to approximately one foot. The dog did not have access to water, and a rusted metal pot nearby was empty. The dog’s igloo-style doghouse was unreachable due to the entangled chain and contained no bedding. The area also contained metal and non-organic debris.

A Cane Corso mix was observed with an igloo-style doghouse that lacked bedding and had debris scattered throughout the outdoor area. The dog had access to a small amount of water in an unsecured bucket that could easily tip over. Another Great Pyrenees-type dog was found chained to a small trailer with access to a cracked airline-style crate that contained no bedding. A metal pot holding a small amount of water was placed beyond the reach of the dog’s chain.

The officer also inspected the area where one of the dogs was normally kept and noted that while an igloo-style shelter was present, it lacked bedding and did not have a non-tip water source.



Mrs. Freeland was advised that she and Anthony Freeland had until January 22, 2026, at noon to correct the violations. The officer instructed her to provide non-tip water sources, appropriate shelter with bedding, debris-free outdoor areas, and proof of current rabies vaccinations and county licenses. Information on free vaccination clinics was provided. Before leaving the property, the officer observed Mrs. Freeland give water to two of the dogs, which appeared to drink rapidly. One of the water containers tipped over easily, spilling its contents.

An email was later sent to Anthony Q. Freeland reminding him of an upcoming rabies vaccination clinic.

On January 22, 2026, Animal Control returned to the property at approximately noon to conduct a compliance check. No one initially responded, and the officer proceeded to observe the animals and conditions on the property had not improved.

The pit bull mix was again found with its chain tangled around a metal pipe and a small tree, and the outdoor area still contained debris. After freeing the chain, the officer observed that the dog’s water bowl was dry and the shelter still lacked bedding. The Cane Corso mix was seen eating food directly off the ground and had access to an unsecured bucket containing water with visible algae growth. The doghouse remained without bedding, and the dog appeared to have an unusually extended abdomen despite visible ribs and spine.

Another Great Pyrenees-type dog was found severely entangled in a chain wrapped around a lawnmower tire and gear shift, limiting the dog’s movement to roughly one foot. A metal water pot had tipped over onto dog food, soaking the soil beneath it. The dog’s shelter was broken into two pieces and contained no bedding. Due to the dog’s behavior and the extent of the entanglement, the officer was unable to safely remove the chain alone.

The fourth dog was observed with food placed directly on the ground near large shards of glass. The dog had access to an unsecured metal pot of water, and its airline-style kennel again lacked bedding.

Due to continued unsafe conditions and failure to comply with the prior notice, Animal Control made the decision to seize the dogs. Two of the dogs were secured in an Animal Control vehicle, and a second Animal Control Officer arrived to assist. During removal of one dog, officers observed that the collar and chain were attached with a double-sided bolt clip that lacked a swivel, increasing the risk of tangling.

While officers were securing the final dog, Mrs. Freeland exited the residence and handed her phone to the officer so he could speak with Anthony Freeland. During the call, Mr. Freeland stated that he cared for the dogs and was attempting to come into compliance. The officer advised him that he had been educated multiple times on proper care and that the animals were being seized due to ongoing safety concerns.

A seizure notice was served to both Iris and Anthony advising that the dogs could not be reclaimed.

The dogs were transported to the Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter, where they were examined by shelter veterinarian Dr. Hathaway.

According to the veterinarian, all four dogs had filthy, unkempt coats. One dog was diagnosed with a skin infection on the neck that emitted a foul odor. Another was found to have bilateral entropion, a painful condition affecting the eyelids. A third dog was diagnosed with a severe ear infection, with visible hair loss and inflammation caused by repeated rubbing.

Later that afternoon, Animal Control again spoke with Anthony on a recorded phone line. He acknowledged that debris such as glass, metal, and mattress material was present in the yard and stated he had been attempting to burn some of it. He also said the dogs were sometimes brought under the house at night, though they would chew insulation. The officer reiterated that Mr. Freeland had been given more than two weeks to correct the violations and that the seizure was necessary to protect the animals.

As a result of the investigation, Iris was charged with multiple counts of animal neglect and cruelty related to both January 5 and January 22. Charges include failing to provide adequate food, water, shelter, veterinary care, safe living conditions, humane restraint, and proof of required rabies vaccinations for multiple dogs under her care.

Animal Control also noted that several Animal Safety Alerts were issued during January and early February due to cold weather, reminding pet owners to ensure animals had unfrozen water, appropriate shelter, and their basic needs met.

The case is pending further court proceedings. The dogs remain in the care of the animal shelter while the legal process continues. Due to no arrests made, no mugshots are available. Both suspects were served criminal summons with preliminary court dates set for 03/23/2026.