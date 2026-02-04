Annual Duck Race Returns to Calvert County on Saturday, February 28th, 2026

Calvert County Parks & Recreation invites residents to participate in the annual Therapeutic Recreational (TR) Duck Race on Saturday, Feb. 28, from 12:30-4:30 p.m. at the Edward T. Hall Aquatic Center, located at 130 Auto Drive, in Prince Frederick. The race begins at 3:30 p.m. Games and activities start at 12:30 p.m.

Participants can sponsor a rubber duck to compete in a race down the pool; attendance is not required to claim a prize.

All proceeds from this event will go towards the Therapeutic Recreation scholarship fund, which provides financial assistance to individuals with special needs attending TR programs, including summer camps and other life-enriching programs.

Duck sponsorships may be purchased in person or online at https://calvertcounty.perfectmind.com/.

