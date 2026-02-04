Save the Dates: Community Invited to Review Draft of St. Mary’s 2050 Plan During Upcoming Open Houses

St. Mary’s County Government’s Department of Land Use & Growth Management (LUGM) invites the community to take part in the next phase of engagement for St. Mary’s 2050: Charting Our Tomorrow, the County’s long-range Comprehensive Plan.

A series of Open Houses will be held in February, providing an opportunity to review the first draft of the St. Mary’s 2050 Plan and share feedback that will help shape the final version. These sessions are designed to encourage open conversation, gather perspectives, and ensure the plan reflects the priorities and values of those who live, learn, work, and play in St. Mary’s County.

Community members are encouraged to save the dates and attend one of the following Open Houses:

Monday, February 9, 2026

9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Lexington Park Library

21677 Franklin Delano Roosevelt Blvd, Lexington Park

5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Northern Senior Center

29655 Charlotte Hall Road, Charlotte Hall

10:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Leonard Hall Recreation Center

23145 Leonard Hall Drive, Leonardtown

5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Loffler Senior Center

21905 Chancellors Run Road, Great Mills

Please note: If St. Mary’s County Government Administrative Offices are closed due to inclement weather on any scheduled session date, that Open House will be canceled and rescheduled for a later date in February. To receive key County announcements directly to your inbox — including inclement weather operational changes — please sign up at: www.stmaryscountymd.gov/news. Additional Open Houses are also planned for March, with dates to be announced.

Can’t attend in person? The draft plan and an online feedback form will be posted in early February, allowing residents to review materials and submit comments electronically. Visit www.stmaryscountymd.gov/StMarys2050 for updates and access once materials are available.

About St. Mary’s 2050: St. Mary’s 2050: Charting Our Tomorrow is an update to the County’s Comprehensive Plan and will guide future land use and development decisions through 2050 and beyond. The plan will help ensure St. Mary’s County continues to thrive while preserving its unique character, natural resources, and quality of life. Ongoing engagement is a critical part of shaping a shared vision for the County’s future.