Noise Advisory – NAS Patuxent River Sets Noise Advisory for February 4, 2026 for NAS Patuxent River, Webster Outlying Field

NAVAL AIR STATION PATUXENT RIVER, MD. – Communities surrounding Webster Outlying Field are advised that a low altitude aircraft flight test events is scheduled to take place Feb. 4, 2026 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Residents may notice increased noise levels due to these operations.

As with all operations, NAS Patuxent River takes precautions to lessen the impact of testing activities on the community.

For more information, call 1-866-819-9028. To view all current NAS PAX noise advisories please click the following link: https://www.cnic.navy.mil/PaxRiverNoise.