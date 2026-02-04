St. Mary’s County Museum Division Searching for Park Time Captains to Operate the St. Clement’s Island Museum Water Taxi Boat During Season

The St. Mary’s County Museum Division, part of St. Mary’s County Government’s Department of Recreation & Parks, is searching for part-time captains to pilot the St. Clement’s Island Museum water taxi during daily cruises to St. Clement’s Island State Park, as well as for other possible cruises throughout the year.

Essential requirements include meeting United States Coast Guard requirements pertaining to small passenger craft; CPR certification; submission to random drug testing; possession of a Coast Guard Master’s license; and a valid FCC Marine Radio Operator Permit (MP), among others.

For more information or to apply, please visit www.stmaryscountymd.gov/careers and search “Boat Captain.”

About the St. Mary’s County Museum Division: The St. Mary’s County Museum Division was established by the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County to collect, preserve, research, and interpret the historic sites and artifacts which illustrate the natural and cultural histories of St. Mary’s County and the Potomac River. These sites include St. Clement’s Island Museum, Piney Point Lighthouse Museum, the Old Jail Museum, and the Drayden African American Schoolhouse. With this as its charter, the Museum Division serves as a resource, liaison, and community advocate for all St. Mary’s County public and private cultural assets. For more information, please visit: museums.stmarysmd.com.