Calvert Marine Museum Otter Trot 5K Returns Saturday, April 18th, 2026

Get ready for some otterly awesome fun at the third annual CMMS Otter Trot 5K, happening Saturday, April 18, 2026, at the Calvert Marine Museum.

This timed 5K is open to runners, walkers, families, stroller-pushers, and yes—even otter fans who just want to enjoy the atmosphere.

Registration Fees

$35 – CMM Members (with discount code) + service fee

$45 – Non-Members + service fee

⚠️ Race is limited to 850 participants

All proceeds benefit the Calvert Marine Museum. – CLICK HERE TO REGISTER!

Important Notes

Rain or shine event

No refunds

Registration fees are the same for all ages

Children 4 and under will not receive a race bib but may register and purchase an event shirt

Race Day Details

Race Start: 8:00 a.m.

Awards Ceremony: Immediately following the race

Location: Calvert Marine Museum

Parking: Glascock Field (across the street from the museum)

Packet Pickup / Check-In

April 15 & 16: 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

April 17: 8:30 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Location: CMM Development/Membership Office

14130 Solomons Island Road

Race Day (April 18): 6:30 a.m. at CMM

Participants & Awards

Open to all ages

Awards for: Top male and female finishers Top 3 finishers in each age category



Additional Information

Strollers welcome

Dogs permitted (must be leashed and cleaned up after)

Contact

Questions can be directed to race director Bonnie Barrett at [email protected]