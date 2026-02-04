Calvert Marine Museum Otter Trot 5K Returns Saturday, April 18th, 2026

Get ready for some otterly awesome fun at the third annual CMMS Otter Trot 5K, happening Saturday, April 18, 2026, at the Calvert Marine Museum.
This timed 5K is open to runners, walkers, families, stroller-pushers, and yes—even otter fans who just want to enjoy the atmosphere.
Registration Fees
- $35 – CMM Members (with discount code) + service fee
- $45 – Non-Members + service fee
- ⚠️ Race is limited to 850 participants
- All proceeds benefit the Calvert Marine Museum. – CLICK HERE TO REGISTER!
Important Notes
- Rain or shine event
- No refunds
- Registration fees are the same for all ages
- Children 4 and under will not receive a race bib but may register and purchase an event shirt
- Race Day Details
Race Start: 8:00 a.m.
-
Awards Ceremony: Immediately following the race
-
Location: Calvert Marine Museum
-
Parking: Glascock Field (across the street from the museum)
Packet Pickup / Check-In
-
April 15 & 16: 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
-
April 17: 8:30 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
-
Location: CMM Development/Membership Office
14130 Solomons Island Road
-
-
Race Day (April 18): 6:30 a.m. at CMM
Participants & Awards
-
Open to all ages
-
Awards for:
-
Top male and female finishers
-
Top 3 finishers in each age category
-
Additional Information
-
Strollers welcome
-
Dogs permitted (must be leashed and cleaned up after)
Contact
Questions can be directed to race director Bonnie Barrett at [email protected]