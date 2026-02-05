Traffic and Criminal Charges Pending After California Crash Sends Two to Trauma Center

On Wednesday, February 4, 2026, at approximately 6:58 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the area of Three Notch Road and First Colony Boulevard in California, for the reported motor vehicle collision with injuries.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a two vehicle rear-end style collision with two patients for evaluation.

The operator of the SUV was transported by ambulance to the University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center with whiplash, neck and back injuries. The operator stated they were sitting still at the traffic light when they were struck from behind.

While EMS provided medical attention to the operator of the white sedan, and EMT observed her attempting to hide drug paraphernalia while in the ambulance.

Deputies recovered the drug paraphernalia from the operators person and also observed at least one open container in the passenger compartment of the sedan.

The operator of the white Honda sedan has criminal and traffic charges pending further investigation.

Maryland State Police Aviation Command Trooper 7 landed at the St, Mary’s County Airport and transported the female to the University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center.

Deputies continue to investigate the collision and updates will be provided when they become available.

