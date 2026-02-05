3-Year-Old Flown to Children’s Center with Serious Injuries After Falling from 2nd Floor Window in Charles County

On Wednesday, February 4, 2026, at approximately 7:05 p.m., emergency medical services responded to Cabinwood Court in Indian Head, for the reported injuries after a fall.

911 callers reported a 3-year-old female fell from the homes second floor window, with the child being conscious but not alert.

Crews arrived on the scene to find the child was suffering from serious injuries and requested a helicopter to land nearby.

EMS confirmed the child fell from the second floor of the home and landed on hard snow/ice in the yard, with the estimated fall being 2 to 3 stories high.

Maryland State Police Aviation Command Trooper 2 launched and landed nearby. Flight medics were advised that the child was initially conscious and talking when responding to questions, however, she was beginning to lose consciousness while not being alert or responsive to questions with bleeding and swelling.

Trooper 2 transported the child to the Children’s National Hospital with serious injuries.

It is unknown if the incident is under investigation. Updates will be provided as they become available.