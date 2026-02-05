St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office to Conduct Saturation Patrols

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office will conduct saturation patrols during the upcoming Super Bowl weekend, focusing on impaired driving, speeding, and other dangerous traffic violations.

Additional deputies will be assigned to major travel routes and neighborhoods across the county during one of the busiest weekends of the year for gatherings and celebrations.

Before the celebrations start, make a plan for a sober ride home. Choose a designated driver or arrange transportation in advance.

If you see a suspected impaired or dangerous driver, call 911 immediately.

For non-emergency concerns, contact the Sheriff’s Office at 301-475-8008.

Let’s work together to keep Super Bowl weekend safe for everyone.