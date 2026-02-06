Prince Frederick Man and Sunderland Woman Charged After Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Arrests

Dontray Joseph Creek, 31, of Prince Frederick, and Amy Michelle Drye, 46, of Sunderland, are facing multiple drug-related charges stemming from a traffic stop conducted in Calvert County on January 22, 2026, according to court records and charging documents.

Court documents state that deputies with the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office stopped a dark gray Dodge Charger near M.F. Bowen Road and Solomons Island Road in Huntingtown for a window tint violation. The vehicle was occupied by Creek, who was seated in the front passenger seat, and Drye, who was driving. During the stop, a K-9 unit conducted a free-air sniff of the vehicle and alerted for the presence of narcotics, according to the statement of probable cause.

Investigators reported that Drye was searched by a female deputy, who located a glass smoking device containing white residue and burnt ends inside the waistband pocket of her hoodie. Deputies also searched the vehicle and reported finding an additional glass smoking device and a glass vial containing a brown liquid with a strong chemical odor inside the glove compartment. According to court documents, deputies stated the substance was consistent with phencyclidine, commonly known as PCP.

Because Creek was seated within arm’s reach of the glove compartment where the suspected PCP was located, deputies placed him under arrest, according to charging documents. A search of Creek did not reveal additional contraband. Deputies reported that the amount of suspected PCP recovered was not consistent with personal use and was more indicative of distribution.

A further search of Drye’s purse allegedly revealed prescription pills later identified as alprazolam, a rolled one-dollar bill containing white residue, and U.S. currency. According to court records, Drye told deputies the smoking device found on her person belonged to her and stated that the pills were her anxiety medication. Both defendants denied ownership of the suspected PCP, according to the probable cause statement.

Creek is charged with felony possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute PCP, misdemeanor possession of a controlled dangerous substance not including cannabis, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. He was initially held without bond following his arrest on January 23, 2026, but was later released on his own recognizance after a bond review hearing on January 28, 2026. A preliminary hearing in his case is scheduled for February 27, 2026, in Calvert District Court.

Drye is charged with felony possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute PCP, three counts of misdemeanor possession of a controlled dangerous substance not including cannabis, and two counts of misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Court records show she was ordered held without bond following multiple bail review hearings. A preliminary hearing in her case is scheduled for February 20, 2026, in Calvert District Court.