High Wind Warning and Cold Weather Advisory Issued for Southern Maryland Region

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Baltimore/Washington has issued a High Wind Warning and a Cold Weather Advisory for much of the region, including Southern Maryland, Washington, D.C., and Northern Virginia, with dangerous conditions expected through the weekend.

The High Wind Warning is in effect from 4:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Saturday, while the Cold Weather Advisory runs from 4:00 a.m. Saturday through 10:00 a.m. Sunday.

According to the NWS, northwest winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph are expected. These winds are capable of downing trees and power lines, leading to widespread power outages. Travel conditions will be hazardous, particularly for high-profile vehicles such as tractor-trailers, RVs, and box trucks.

In addition to the high winds, dangerously cold wind chills are forecast. Wind chill values could drop as low as 13 below zero, with much of the region experiencing wind chills at or below zero throughout the day Saturday due to the combination of strong winds and cold temperatures.

For Calvert, Charles, and St. Mary’s counties, wind chills between 0 and 10 below zero are expected, creating an increased risk of hypothermia for anyone exposed to the cold for extended periods without proper protection.

Officials urge residents to:

Secure loose outdoor objects

Avoid unnecessary travel during peak wind conditions

Dress in layers and limit time outdoors

Check on vulnerable individuals, including the elderly and those without adequate heating

Residents should prepare for possible power outages and monitor local forecasts and emergency alerts for updates as conditions evolve.

The warnings were issued early Friday morning and remain subject to change as weather conditions develop.