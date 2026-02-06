Free Trees Available for Maryland’s ‘Backyard Buffers’

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is offering free tree seedlings to landowners statewide who have a creek, drainage ditch, stream, or other waterway on or near their property through the Backyard Buffers program,

Each “buffer in a bag” includes 20-30 native tree and shrub bare-root seedlings, approximately 1 to 2 feet in height. Maryland Forest Service staff will also include information on tree maintenance and planting techniques.

A streamside buffer can create habitat for wildlife, reduce peak summer temperatures​, and reduce the amount of sediment, fertilizer, and toxic materials that enter Maryland’s waterways. Deep-rooted trees and shrubs can also stabilize streambanks, protecting them from erosion.

Backyard Buffer packet reservations are typically taken through the month of March, with bags available for pickup at a designated local site in time for the spring planting season. A limited number of bags are available each year on a first-come first-served basis. Order deadlines, pickup dates, and partner organizations vary by county. Contacts for each county can be found on the department’s website.

Through this and other DNR programs, Marylanders can join our effort to plant 5 Million Trees by 2031 by registering plantings online. Individuals can also help by participating in an incentive program. DNR offers a $25 coupon toward the purchase of a tree from participating retail nurseries and garden centers, and donations through the Gift of Trees program also contribute to the goal.

Individuals can also reach out directly to Isaac Whitmore, DNR’s 5 Million Trees program coordinator, at [email protected] for more information about how to have trees planted at a specific property.