19-Year-Old Leonardtown Teen Arrested on Nationwide Warrant for Sexual Abuse of Child in Idaho

Arrest Made in Child Exploitation Case, Investigators Fear There are Additional Victims

On February 3, 2026, Jacob William St. Peter, 19 years of age, of Leonardtown, Maryland, was arrested by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office in Maryland, with the assistance of the Department of War and the Naval Criminal Investigative Services (NCIS), on a nationwide warrant issued in Canyon County, Idaho.

In Nampa, St. Peter faces charges of sexual abuse of a child under sixteen years (felony), (Idaho Code § 18-1506(1)(b)).

The investigation originated in December 2025 when a Nampa resident reported that a minor had received unsolicited explicit images from an unknown adult male via online platforms. Digital forensic examination of the victim’s devices identified that the username “randysaystrade” was used across multiple popular platforms. Communications with the suspect included explicit content and references to “764,” which is an online network identified by the FBI as engaging in coordinated grooming and coercive exploitation of vulnerable adolescents.

After a thorough investigation, Nampa Police Investigators secured the warrant that was served on St. Peter in Maryland.

“Communicating with strangers online carries serious risks, particularly for minors, as predators exploit trust to manipulate and harm,” said Det. Monroe of the Nampa Police Special Victims Unit.

“The ‘764’ network exemplifies these dangers. It systematically targets vulnerable youth, beginning with seemingly harmless interactions, before escalating to coercion, blackmail, and demands for explicit or self-harm content. Parents and guardians must remain proactive in supervising online activity and educating children about these threats.”

Nampa Person’s Crime Detectives fear there may be other victims in Idaho. If you, your friend, or your child has had contact with Mr. St. Peter, aka “randysaystrade” online, please contact Detective Monroe at (208) 465-2257. Anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers at (208) 343-COPS (2677).

“The Nampa Police Department expresses appreciation to the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, the Department of War, and the Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) for their exceptional cooperation in effecting today’s arrest,” said Nampa Police Chief Joe Huff. “The teamwork across the United States, to ensure this man is in custody, is commendable, and I’m proud of all of the officers involved from Idaho and Maryland.”

St. Peter remains in custody in Maryland, awaiting extradition to Idaho. He is being held on a $100,000 bond. The investigation continues with a forensic review of seized devices to identify potential further victims.