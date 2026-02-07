Firefighters from Calvert, Charles, Anne Arundel and St. Mary’s County Respond to Working House Fire in Prince Frederick

On Saturday, February 7, 2026, at approximately 10:26 a.m., firefighters from Price Frederick and surrounding departments were dispatched to the 4000 block of Sparkleberry Court in Prince Frederick, for the working structure fire.

911 dispatchers advised they were receiving multiple calls reporting the house is on fire, with the homeowner reporting all occupants and pets were out and accounted for.

Crews arrived on the scene to confirm a working fire, with fire showing from the rear of the two-story residence.

Due to the high winds in our region, the fire quickly spread from the exterior of the home and spread to the first and second floor, with crews reporting the entire back of the house was on fire.

Firefighters from Calvert, Charles, St. Mary’s and Anne Arundel County responded to the scene to assist or to provide fill ins for Calvert County departments.

All occupants are out, unharmed and accounted for. The American Red Cross is requested to assist the displaced. The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal along with SMECO was requested to respond.

No injuries being reported.

Henry Hutchins Road and Sparkleberry Court in Prince Frederick ARE CLOSED – Avoid the area and let firefighters complete water shuttles to the scene. A working fire dispatch, tanker task force was raised for this incident.

Salt trucks have been requested to assist due to the amount of water in the roadways.