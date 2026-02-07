Serious Injuries Reported After Tree Falls on Vehicle in California

On Saturday, February 7, 2026, at approximately 9:32 a.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the area Wildewood Parkway and Hickory Nut Drive in California, for the reported motor vehicle collision with injuries.

911 callers reported a tree fell onto a vehicle with one having injuries.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office arrived on scene within minutes of dispatch to report one patient having labored agonal breathing.

Firefighters from Bay District and Hollywood VFD’s, along with flight medics from Maryland State Police Aviation Command responded to the scene, with first arriving units reporting the female patient was still in the vehicle, and confirmed she was not trapped.

Firefighters advised to EMS units the patient was conscious and breathing.

The patient was transported by ambulance to the University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center, with flight medics aboard to assist with care.

