No Injuries Reported, Neighbor Saves Dog After Fire Destroys 5th Wheel Camper in Clements

On Friday, February 6, 2026, at approximately 5:05 p.m., firefighters from Seventh District, Leonardtown, Hollywood, Mechanicsville and Charles County responded to the 24000 block of Horse Shoe Road in Clements, for the reported structure fire.

911 callers reported a camper was on fire with the fire threatening nearby exposures.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a 5th wheel camper fully engulfed in flames with exposures to an additional camper and house.

Firefighters placed multiple attack lines and contained the fire to the single involved trailer within 15 minutes.

The occupants were not home when the fire occurred, and fortunately, a neighbor was able to safely remove a dog with no injuries reported.

The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal is investigating the fire. The American Red Cross was requested to assist the occupants.

All photos courtesy of the Seventh District Volunteer Fire Department.

