NAWCAD Patuxent River Supervisor of The Year Leads With Mission Focus, Integrity

NAVAL AIR WARFARE CENTER AIRCRAFT DIVISION, PATUXENT RIVER, MD.: Naval Air Systems Command honored Michelle Passfeld, Air Traffic Control and Landing Systems (ATC&LS) division’s Expeditionary and Range Systems branch head at Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division at Webster Outlying Field (NAWCAD WOLF), with the 2025 Supervisor of the Year Award for NAWCAD Jan. 21.

The Supervisor of the Year Award is presented to individuals who exhibit exceptional leadership, foster a positive work environment and achieve impactful results for the command and the warfighter.

NAWCAD WOLF Executive Director, Blaine Summers, who previously recognized Passfeld as this year’s NAWCAD Patuxent River Supervisor of the Year, noted her dedication to supporting the mission.

“Michelle leads with an emphasis on teamwork and motivates the members of her team to grow into the best versions of themselves in support of the mission,” said Summers. “Her hard work and dedication to growing the next generation of leaders is valued and appreciated.”

Passfeld joined the NAWCAD WOLF ATC&LS division in 1996, where she supported software and hardware development of ATC systems. Over the next 20 years, she led the development and deployment of multiple ATC and Range control systems that are responsible for the safe use of Navy, Marine Corps and Air Force special use airspace.

Since 2019, she serves as the Expeditionary and Range Systems branch head, leading a team that develops and maintains complex safety critical Range Control, Expeditionary ATC, and Radar Processing and Display systems. She said while she is honored to be selected for this achievement, she credits her success to the hard work and dedication of her team.



“I enjoy my career here and know that what we do directly impacts warfighter mission success,” said Passfeld. “I am very proud to have been selected for this award, but this achievement is the result of a team effort. This team understands how connected we are to the mission, and they continue to make me proud.”

Passfeld said the foundation of her leadership style is built on mutual respect and communication – principles she believes are essential for achieving mission success and boosting morale.

“Having a good relationship with your teammates and creating a healthy place to work is important because when you do, people will work hard to achieve the organization’s mission,” said Passfeld.

Nominated by the team she currently supervises, Passfeld exemplifies the command’s standards of leadership and dedication to guiding the workforce through every challenge.

Glenn Hollander, a computer scientist who supports the ATC&LS division, said he nominated Passfeld for this award because she is a supervisor who leads by example, cares about the well-being of her team, and provides consistent support.

“Her commitment to fairness and genuine leadership style shapes how I see the rest of the organization in a positive way,” said Hollander. “I’ve worked for a lot of supervisors throughout my career, but with Michelle, she genuinely cares about her people. She communicates her expectations and always recognizes and celebrates our hard work, which helps sustain a motivated team.”

Hollander said Passfeld places a strong emphasis on mentoring and training, often seeking out development opportunities that can help individuals on her team grow as leaders.

“Michelle fosters an environment in which teammates help uplift and push each other to learn,” said Hollander. “She promotes team cohesiveness, ensuring that all team members are represented and are provided the opportunities to fulfil their potential. She encourages more experienced employees to mentor new or less experienced colleagues along the way.”

Passfeld said she prioritizes professional growth because she believes it is a critical component of building a successful team.

“If anyone on my team wants to become part of a leadership development program or rotation, I try to help them any way I can,” said Passfeld. “I always want to make sure everyone feels fulfilled. It helps them grow and helps our team at the same time.”

