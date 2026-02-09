Southern Maryland Equine Seminar: Taking Care of You & Your Horse – Just $10 for All Day Event Seminar!

The Southern Maryland Agricultural Development Commission (SMADC), a division of the Tri-County Council for Southern Maryland, will host the 2026 Southern Maryland Equine Seminar: Taking Care of You & Your Horse.

The event runs from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Charles County Soil Conservation District Office, 4200 Gardiner Road, Waldorf, MD 20601. Tickets are $10, and lunch and a light breakfast are included. A portion of the seminar is funded through a grant from the Maryland Horse Industry Board (MHIB).

The seminar offers a day of horse-related learning designed to help riders and horse owners keep both healthy and happy.

Topics will include:

From the Lens of a Horse Show Judge



Saddle Fitting 101



Stretches for the Rider



Lameness Exam Basics

“We are excited to bring together horse enthusiasts and caregivers for a day of practical learning that enhances the health and happiness of both riders and horses. This seminar reflects SMADC’s commitment to education, collaboration, and advancing equine welfare across Southern Maryland.”

— Shelby Watson-Hampton, Director, Southern Maryland Agricultural Development Commission

Registration is via Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2026-southern-maryland-equine-seminar-tickets-1981953702878?aff=oddtdt

Location – Charles County Soil Conservation District Office, 4200 Gardiner Road in Waldorf, MD 20601

Date and Time – March 13, 2026 • 9:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Ticketing – Tickets are $10. Lunch and a light breakfast are included.

About the Host – The Southern Maryland Agricultural Development Commission is dedicated to advancing agricultural development and education within Southern Maryland, working in partnership with local counties and conservation districts to support farmers, ranchers, and animal care professionals.

For more information, please contact Sabrina Dobbins at [email protected]

