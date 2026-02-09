Waldorf Woman Arrested After Stabbing Boyfriend in Face, Victim Transported to Trauma Center

On Sunday, February 8, 2026, at approximately 10:43 a.m., police and emergency medical services responded to Westwood Drive in Waldorf, for the reported stabbing.

911 callers reported a adult male was stabbed in the face by his girlfriend, with the suspect attempting to leave.

Crews arrived on the scene to find the male victim having injuries to the face, with police reporting a second patient having a laceration to the hand.

The suspect, identified as Latoria Antoinette Ford, age 43 of Waldorf, was arrested without further incident. Ford is charged with first and second degree assault, and is currently held on a no bond status.

The 50-year-old male victim was transported to the University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center. He was conscious alert and breathing.

Police continue to investigate the assault. The second patient was evaluated and was not transported.