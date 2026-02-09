Joan M. Shockley of Charlotte Hall, MD, passed away on February 6, 2026. She is survived by her son, Michael Oliver (Melissa), and her daughter, Sheri Ryan (John). She is the proud grandmother of three granddaughters (Kaitlyn, Lauren and Margaret), five grandsons (Derek, Andrew, Robert, Joseph and Jonathan) and a great-grandson (Wyatt).

Ms. Shockley was born in Buffalo, NY, on July 28, 1946. She served in the United States Air Force, where she retired as a Senior Master Sergeant. Her military career fields included personnel, recruiting, budget, accounting and finance. She then transitioned to civil service, where she retired as a Budget Analyst. She was also an active member of the American Legion.

Her hobbies included shopping, watching soap operas, scrapbooking, collectibles and being the best “Granny” on the planet.

A private family ceremony will be held to celebrate her life. The family kindly requests donations to your local American Legion or military charitable organization in her honor.

