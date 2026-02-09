Thomas S. Kendall, 70, long-time resident of Rome, New York, passed away on January 29, 2026, at the home of his sister in Maryland. Tom was retired from S.R. Sloan Inc.

He is survived by three sisters, three nieces, a nephew, and by his dear friends Craig and Lynn Crowse.

Family will receive friends for a visitation on Friday, February 13, 2026, from 9:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. with a funeral Mass beginning at 10:00 a.m. at St. John Francis Regis Catholic Church, 43950 St. Johns Rd. Hollywood, MD 20636. Interment will be held at a later date.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldsfuneral.com

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A. Leonardtown, MD.