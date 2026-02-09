Wilma Lea (nee: Quade) Price, 75, of Mechanicsville, MD (formerly of VA), passed away on January 27, 2026 at MedStar Washington Hospital Center with her loving daughters at her side.

She was born on January 21, 1951 in Price Frederick, MD to Mary Elizabeth Quade of Pasadena, MD.

She found happiness in the things that made life feel cozy and colorful—playing Bingo, going yard-saleing, painting pictures, coloring, and gardening. She especially loved picking fresh strawberries and enjoying the beauty of nature. In her younger years, she worked hard alongside her grandparents, helping them plant tobacco. Her favorite animals were cats, dogs, and rabbits, and she had a soft heart for all creatures.

In addition to her mother, Mary, Wilma is also survived by her daughters, Annette Lynn Dixon (Thomas) of Mechanicsville, MD and Theresa Dodson (Bay) of Beckley, WV; her son, Carter Byington of VA; her siblings: Robert Sommers, Shannon Sommers, Susan Sommers Thomas, Diane Sommers, and Lisa Sommers Cullins; her grandchildren: Heather Gordon (Chris) of Ronceverte, WV, Courtney Fluhart (Tyler) of Mechanicsville, MD; Brett Dodson (Brittany) of Beckley, WV; Dalton Dodson of Beckley, WV; Rebecca Dixon of Mechanicsville, MD; and Rachel Dixon of Waldorf, MD; great-grandchildren: Christopher Jr, Brandon, Ace, Avery, Ben, Chloe, Mackenzie, Harper, Dayton, and Matlock, along with many extended family and friends. She is preceded in death by her brothers, Steven and Michael Sommers.

All services will be private.

