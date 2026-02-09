Paul E. Stevanus, age 96, passed away peacefully in Charlotte, NC, on January 26, 2026, after a remarkable and illustrious life. He was born on July 9, 1929, in Jerome, PA, a coal mining town, to the late Clarence Stevanus, Sr., and Esther Sheets Stevanus. Starting in the mines, his father told him to find another career. He joined the Army, serving in the 82nd Airborne Division, Co “G” 505th Airborne Inf. Regt., making 32 parachute jumps and becoming the Jump Master. After leaving the Army as Sergeant First Class, he attended the Veterans’ Trade School, becoming a Mechanical Draftsman. He re-enlisted, continuing to serve in the Army National Guard of Pennsylvania until 1955.

He married his first love, Betty Passero Stevanus, in 1955, with whom he spent the next 48 years of his life before her passing. He moved to the Washington D.C. area, eventually settling in Clinton, Maryland, where he raised his family.

He started working for the Department of Defense at the Washington Navy Yard and then transferred to the Naval Research Laboratory, where he had an amazing career in engineering, research, and development of many projects in aerospace technology development. Most notably, he worked on various rocket missions, including the Apollo Missions, the International Space Station, and numerous satellites that were the beginnings of today’s communication and navigation. He was honored with a “Moon Crater” named after him, as well as many other government citations for his achievements. He retired but was asked by the private sector to continue working on developing his projects that were on the International Space Station.

Paul was a devoted family man, creating decades of cherished memories with his immediate and extended family. He and his family were members and actively involved in St. Mary’s Catholic Church of Piscataway. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, “a Pennsylvania trout’s worst nightmare.” He spent many hours on the Potomac River and Chesapeake Bay fishing with his family and friends. He could build or “MacGyver” anything, but we will always remember his words, “Instructions were one man’s opinion”. In addition, he gave back to his community through his service in the Accokeek Lions Club as a charter member. He enjoyed many lifelong friendships with the members and families of the club. In 1994, he was honored as a fellow life member of The International Lions Clubs.

He married again, to his devoted wife, Angeline Passero. They were happily married for 20 years before his passing. He is survived by his daughter, Connie Mattingly (Ronnie), son, Kenneth Stevanus (Michele Nutwell), Daughter-in-Law, Mary Stevanus, Brother-in-Law, Ronald Passero (Cynthia) grandchildren, John Simpson (Lexi), Christopher Simpson (Caroline), Sarah Simpson (Dan Smith), great grandchildren Tyler Simpson, James Simpson and nieces and nephews, Mitchell Passero (Sylvia), Cynthia Sell (Joseph), Pam Wright, (Brad), Barbara Adams (Wayne), Pamela Passero and Samantha Passero.

He is preceded in death by his son Paul D. Stevanus, brother, Clarence Stevanus, Jr., and his wife Alvera, sister Audrey Cullers and her husband Oles, Brother-in-Law, James Passero, and nieces and nephews Colleen Cullers, Bruce Stevanus, Sharon Stevanus, and David Cullers.

For the many life lessons, he taught us through example in his quiet walk through his life, may he be remembered by a verse from his favorite poem by Sam Walter Foss.

I see from my house by the side of the road,

By the side of the highway of life,

The men who press with the ardor of hope,

The men who are faint with the strife.

But I turn not away from their smiles nor their tears,

Both parts of an infinite plan—

Let me live in a house by the side of the road

And be a friend to man.

Family and friends are invited to gather on February 16, 2026, for a mass at 11:00 a.m. officiated by Father Conor Hardy, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church of Piscataway, 13405 Piscataway Road, Clinton, MD 20735, interment to follow at Resurrection Cemetery, 8000 Woodyard Rd., Clinton, MD 20735.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.