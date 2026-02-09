Joyce Ann Brumback, 85, of Mechanicsville, Maryland, passed away peacefully at home on January 21, 2026. A faithful servant of the Lord, she was a woman whose life reflected her love of Christ and her love of family.

Born August 9, 1940, Joyce was the daughter of Helen and Claude Kite. She loved growing up in a large family and remained close to her siblings throughout her life. Their faith, love of God, and service to others was a shared passion.

After high school, Joyce married the love of her life, and husband of 66 years, Robert Brumback and had five children. She worked various jobs while raising her family. You could find her behind the Pro Shop Counter, or snack bar cooking food at the Waldorf Bowling Alley. She worked at Northwest National Insurance, Pyles Lumber, Gambellinis, McKays and Woods Market. She was a devoted member/volunteer of Hughesville Baptist Church, Grace Brethren and Faith Bible Church.

Joyce lived and loved God’s word. She enjoyed studying her bible, and going to church. She cherished spending time with her kids, grandkids, and great-grandkids. She loved learning the piano, bowling, golfing, playing card games, going on cruises and beach vacations, and watching anything Hallmark. Joyce was a devoted wife, mother, sister, aunt and friend. She was a wonderful caregiver to her mother-in-law, Adelaine McCarthy, and to several of her grandkids. She also adored her many dogs.

Joyce is now reunited in heaven with her son, Robert L Brumback, Jr., her parents Helen and Claude Kite, and her siblings: Robert Kite, Wayne Kite, Jack Kite, Claude (Butch) Kite, and Betty (Kite) Hatton.

She is survived by her husband, Robert L. Brumback; children: Karen Marshall (John); David Brumback (Mary); Debra McCloskey; and Patricia Velasco (Rob), 16 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

Joyce will be remembered for her quiet strength, unwavering faith, love for her family, and the care she showed to others. She will be deeply missed and forever in our hearts.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, February 18 from 11:00am until time of service at 12:00pm at Faith Bible Church, 26325 Three Notch Road, Mechanicsville, Maryland. Celebration of Life will follow directly afterwards in the church hall. Interment will be held at a later date.