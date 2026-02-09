On January 29, 2026, Christine “Chris” Maria Clontz, 71, of Prince Frederick, MD, passed away surrounded by her loved ones. Chris was born on January 16, 1955, to the late Carson and Mary Tevault in Washington, DC.

Chris worked as the office manager for her family-owned repair shop. Her dedication and meticulous nature ensured the business ran smoothly, earning the respect and admiration of both employees and customers alike.

In 1988, Chris married the love of her life, Leslie Clontz. Chris was blessed with five children: Gary Clontz (Emilie) of Mechanicsville, MD, Christopher Clontz (Kelly) of Hughesville, MD, Brian Clontz (Lisa) of Waldorf, MD, Kevin Zylich of Lusby, MD, and Sarah Bell (Brett) of Sanford, FL.

Chris had a passion for motorcycle trips and was an avid beach enthusiast, often vacationing in the Outer Banks. She consistently prioritized the well-being of those around her. As a catering event organizer through Holiday Inn/Damons as food, beverage, and catering Director for almost 30 years, she showcased remarkable attention to detail. Additionally, she was active in events and served as the treasurer for the ALA Post 238 in Hughesville, MD.

Chris was preceded in death by her parents and great-granddaughter, Madalynn. She is lovingly remembered by her devoted husband, children, and her brother, Stephen Tevault (Carole) of Reedville, VA, as well as her sister, Suzanne Alpert (Dave) of Hughesville, MD. She leaves behind her cherished grandchildren: Rylee, Mateo, Joseph, Matthew, Nathan, Chelsea, Zachary, Cooper, and Lilly, along with her two great-grandchildren: Daniel and Kinsley.

Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation on February 22, 2026, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home, located at 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, Maryland. A memorial service will follow at 4:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Chris’s memory to Hospice of the Chesapeake, https://www.hospicechesapeake.org/giving/donate-now/.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.