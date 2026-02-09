Della Selina Brown departed this life on Thursday, January 29, 2026, surrounded by loving family and friends.

She was born on December 11, 1946, to the late Frank and Florence Edna Kelly.

Della was a woman whose heart was as generous as her smile, always extending kindness and warmth to everyone she met.

She loved to dance and had a deep passion for oldies but goodies music, often filling her home with the songs and memories she cherished most. Family gatherings were a source of joy for Della, especially when she was cooking and feeding others; her table was always open, and everyone felt welcomed by her warmth. Della also found great enjoyment in playing bingo, a pastime that brought her laughter, friendship, and fun throughout the years. We called her home Della Browns Bingo Hall. Football season she would dress down to represent her favorite football team the Redskins now called the Washington Commanders. Della carried a kindness that touched every life she encountered.

Della leaves to cherish her memory her devoted companion for over 30 plus years, Author Bill Thomas; her five daughters: Audrey Chase (Marcus), Sheila Gross (Oliver), Thyris Brown “Melissa” (Tracy), Faith Brown “Boo”, Casey Brown (Scotty), 19 grandchildren; 38 great-grandchildren; 5 great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Mary Helen Woodland and her brother John Hawkins Sr; her Godchild Mikkita Miles “Kita,” her best friend Judith Toney “Judy,” Jimmy who was like a son to her, along with a host of extended family and friends who loved her deeply.

Della is proceeded in death by her late husband Melvin Joseph Brown, her grandson Marcus Chase Jr “Boobie” her son in laws James Somerville and Darryl Johnson, and her nephews Darryl Woodland, Eric Woodland and Larry Woodland.

Della’s life was one of love, generosity, and unwavering strength. She will be forever remembered, forever missed and forever loved.

Family will receive friends for a visitation on Thursday, February 19, 2026, from 10:00 am to 11:00 am with a Funeral Service beginning at 11:00 am at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 22375 Three Notch Road, Lexington Park, MD 20653. Interment will immediately follow at Charles Memorial Gardens, 26325 Point Lookout Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

