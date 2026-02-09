Douglas Allen Gourley Sr., 85, of Mechanicsville, Maryland (Golden Beach), passed away peacefully on January 21, 2026, in Waldorf, Maryland.

Douglas was born on February 29, 1940, in Boston, Massachusetts. He was preceded in death by his mother, Barbara Turner.

Doug is survived by his brother, Tim Turner; his beloved wife of 23 years, Patricia “Pat” Gourley; and his former wife, Beverly Zerbian, the mother of his five children: Douglas Allen (Nikki) Gourley Jr., Stephen Joseph Gourley, Sherri Ann Jelouchin, Amanda (Matt) McCracken, and Jennifer (Chris) Bishop. He is also survived by many grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.

Doug had a deep love for baseball and football, and he especially cherished life on the river. He enjoyed fishing, spending time on his boat, and taking in the peace of the water. One of the defining experiences of his life was serving a two-and-a-half-year mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Paris, France.

A funeral service will be held on February 21 at 11:00 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, located at 4560 Padgett Road, White Plains, Maryland.

Doug will be remembered for his love of family, his faith, and the joy he found in simple moments spent on the river.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.