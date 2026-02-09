Norris Alexander “Buster” Trossbach, 82, of Scotland, MD passed away on February 1, 2026 at his home with his loving family at his side.

He was born on June 27, 1943 in Leonardtown, MD to the late John Linwood Trossbach, Sr. and Mary Adelaide (nee: Norris) Trossbach.

Buster was a lifelong resident of Scotland, MD where he grew up on the family’s dairy farm where he began farming as a young boy with his father. He attended St. Michael’s School and was a lifelong parishioner of St. Michael’s Catholic Church. Eventually Buster and his brother, George took over the family farm, raising cattle and hogs and various crops including corn, wheat and soybeans. On June 3, 1967, he married the love of his life, Hilda Sheehan Trossbach at St. George’s Catholic Church in Valley Lee, MD. Together they celebrated over 58 wonderful years of marriage, welcoming two daughters, a grandson and a great- grandson. His grandson’s birth brought an unspoken and close bond between the two of them. Buster could always be found with his little buddy at his side, teaching him the beauty and purity farm-life offered and actively participating in Tyler’s extracurricular interests.

Buster was known for his caring and kind heart. He was an old soul and enjoyed helping everyone, never expecting anything in return. He never met a stranger and was always willing to lend a helping hand. He loved his family and was exceptionally proud of all of them; he especially enjoyed bragging about his grandson. He was overwhelmed with love and joy when Tyler and Savannah brought him his infant great-grandson, Graham Norris Mercure.

Buster is survived by his beloved wife, Hilda, daughters, Wanda Trossbach (Ray Mercure) of Scotland, MD and Victoria “Vicki” Trossbach of Scotland, MD; grandson, Tyler Mercure (Savannah) of Scotland, MD; great-grandson, Graham Norris Mercure; siblings: John Linwood Trossbach, Jr. (Frances Mae) of Drayden, MD, Juanita “Nita” Smith of Ridge, MD; and Amelia Fenhagen (Benedict) of Scotland, MD; and many extended family and friends.

In addition to his parents, Buster is also preceded in death by his siblings: Adelaide McBride, Hilda Hall, George Trossbach, and Marjorie Ridgell; brother-in-law’s: Francis Smith, Charles Ridgell, and Buddy McBride Sr; and sister-in-law, Opal Trossbach.

Family will receive friends on Saturday, February 14, 2026 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, 16566 Three Notch Road, Ridge, MD 20680. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Revered Keith Burney at 12:00 p.m. Interment will be private.

Serving as pallbearers will be Jonathan Trossbach, Tyler Mercure, Stephen Gatton Jr., Charles “Robbie” Wood, Paul Tennyson and Tommy Raley.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Michael’s Catholic School, P. O. Box 259, Ridge, MD 20680; Ridge Volunteer Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 456, Ridge, MD 20680; Ridge Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 520, Ridge, MD 20680.

Condolences may be left for the family at www.brinsfieldsfuneral.com.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A. Leonardtown, MD.