Graham F. Hawes, 75 of St. Leonard, Maryland, passed away on January 25, 2026. Born on January 29, 1950, in Bushey, Hertfordshire, England, Graham lived a full and joyful life defined by integrity, humor, and craftsmanship.

A true gentleman and a gentle man, Graham’s warmth, reliability, and kindness left lasting impressions on everyone he met. A self-taught guitarist and lifelong lover of music, he found happiness in strumming a tune or sharing a good joke—often accompanied by one of his favorite English limericks. His hands were rarely still; he was a jack of all trades who could fix nearly anything, even fabricating a part if one didn’t exist. His pride in rebuilding his vintage MGBGT from the ground up stood as a testament to his patience and skill.

Professionally, Graham took special pride in his work on a major jet aircraft project that spanned California, Texas, and Maryland, collaborating with international teams. In his free time, he found calm in his garden, cherishing each new sprout of spring.

Graham is survived by his beloved wife, Dawn, and his children, Julie, David, and Ryan, grandson Haden and cousin Janet. A memorial visitation will be held at Rausch Funeral Home, 4405 Broomes Island Rd, Port Republic, MD, on Saturday, February 7, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Please join us with your memories of Graham.

Visitation