Cheryl Lynn Thomas, 54, of Lothian passed away January 29, 2026. She was born July 20, 1971 in Cheverly to Joseph and Linda (Harris) Thomas. Cheryl grew up in Lothian and attended Southern High School. She worked as a store manager for Trak Auto which later became Advance Auto for many years. Cheryl loved her iced coffee and spending time with her family and friends. She also enjoyed reading, making crafts and candles, and spending time with her grandchildren.

Cheryl was preceded in death by her daughter Kaitlin Gibson on January 15, 2026. She is survived by her daughter Courtney Wood, grandchildren Nevaeh, Blake, Sean, and Leona, parents Joe and Linda Thomas, and brothers Joey and Andy Thomas.