Carolyn Masek Del Monte, 84, passed away after a lengthy battle with cancer. She died peacefully on Feb 1, 2026, in hospice care in Solomons, Maryland.

Carolyn was born in the Bronx, NY, in 1941, to Walter and Adelaide Masek. She grew up in Kansas and Indiana before settling in New Rochelle, NY, where she attended high school and met her future husband, George. They married in 1962 after she earned a degree in mathematics from Immaculata College (now University) in PA. She lived in Mississippi, Texas, and Ohio as George served in the Air Force. When they moved to New Jersey in 1974, Carolyn raised her daughters and worked in the library of a local college for many years before retiring to Palm Coast, FL. After the death of her husband in 2022, she moved to MD to spend her remaining time close to her daughters and their families.

A quiet and soft-spoken woman known for her kindness and dedication to her family, Carolyn was a lifelong sewer, making clothes for her children and grandchildren, as well as window coverings, placemats and aprons. She was a dedicated Catholic and active in her local Red Hat Society chapter. Carolyn loved playing cards with her friends and grandchildren and enjoyed trying many different types of games.

Carolyn is survived by her daughters Elizabeth (Eric) Braganca and Susan (Ronald) Sciandra, six grandchildren (Carolyn, Allegra, Nicholas, Carly, Andrew, Christopher) and one great-grandchild (Adrian) who adored his “Gi-Gi.” While many tears have been shed over her passing, her family asks that all who knew her to remember her joyful and peaceful presence in life. Her family will hold private ceremonies in MD and FL to celebrate her life. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite cancer research organization or local hospice.