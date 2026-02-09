Gloria Ann Sutphin, affectionately known as “MeeMaw”, passed away February 2, 2026, at the age of 84. She was born July 2, 1941. Gloria was preceded in death by her husband Billy Lee Sutphin, her son Danny Ray Sutphin, and her mother Anna Sipe. She is survived by her grandchildren Felicia Sutphin, Jessica Huskey, and Travis Sutphin, great-grandchildren Michael, Mackayla, Mason, Kyleigh, Maverick, Alaina, and Ava, and her sister Barbara “Ruby”.

A private burial will take place in Southern Memorial Gardens.