Joyce Anita Lanier, 87, of Dunkirk Maryland passed away February 3, 2026. She was born October 26, 1938 in Coalwood, WV to Joe and Fonnie (Lawson) Farris. Joyce graduated from Big Creek High School and was recruited shortly after to work for C & P Telephone Company. They put her on a train to Washington, DC as a 411 operator and she went on to enjoy a successful 33-year career. When she first started, she could not work past 6:00 PM due to the fact that she was only 17 years old. Joyce held various positions throughout her career and worked her way up to management as the company became Bell Atlantic and later Verizon. She retired on December 15, 1989. Joyce married Ronald Lanier on June 20, 1958 and they lived on Q Street in Washington, DC above a carriage house before moving to Suitland. In 1971 they moved to Calvert County. Joyce was a member of the North Beach Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary and the American Legion Post 206 Ladies Auxiliary. In her spare time she enjoyed crafts, crocheting, ceramics, but most of all, spending time with her family. She was a true matriarch of the family and will be greatly missed.

Joyce was preceded in death by her husband Ronald Lee Lanier and brothers JD and Ronnie Farris. She is survived by her daughter Sherry Ryan and her husband Frank of Dunkirk, grandchildren Kelly Ryan of Short Pump, VA and Sean Ryan and his wife Joanna of Luray, VA, sisters Betty Thomas of Greensboro, NC and Sharon Hoddock of Bluefield, VA, sister-in-law Ann Berry of The Villages, FL, brother-in-law Randy Lanier of Lancaster, PA, 3 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.