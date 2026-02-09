Dennis Wayne Morris, 64, passed away February 3, 2026. He was born November 19, 1961, in Fredericksburg, VA to Linwood Ray and Catherine Lee (Burton) Morris. Dennis grew up in Hartwood, VA and moved to Edgewater, MD in 1978 where he attended South River High School, graduating in 1980. He worked for Giant Food as a meat cutter for many years. Dennis loved Elvis Presley and having a good time with family and friends. He enjoyed drawing, photography, and going to drag races at Budds Creek in his spare time. He was also an avid Washington Redskins Fan.

Dennis is survived by his children Christina, Savannah, and Branden Morris, sister Debbie Morris, former spouse Lisa Morris, stepsisters Denise Hendricks (Randy) and Lee Fort (Dan), stepbrother Stephen Brown (Lara), sister-in-law Denise Brown, former mother-in-law Tina Law, and numerous aunts, nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by parents Linwood and Catherine Morris, stepmother Ruby Morris, and stepbrother Robert Brown.