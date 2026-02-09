Jimmie Jack Nelson, 98, of Lusby, Maryland, passed away peacefully at his residence on February 3, 2026. He was born on February 1, 1928, in McLoud, Oklahoma, to the late Thyra Miller Nelson and the late Clifton Edward Nelson.

Jimmie married the love of his life, Beth Christina Nelson, on July 14, 1956. She preceded him in death on January 28, 2015, after nearly 59 years of marriage.

He graduated from Northeast High School in 1945 and went on to earn a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Oklahoma in 1949. In 1950, Jimmie proudly joined the United States Air Force, serving his country for over two decades. He retired in 1972 with the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. During his distinguished military career, he was the recipient of numerous honors and decorations, including the Key Support Mentor Award, Korean War Medal, Longevity Service Award, National Defense Service Medal with Bronze Star, Small Arms Expert Marksmanship Ribbon, Vietnam Service Medal with one Bronze Star, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, Air Medal with six Oak Leaf Clusters, Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross with Silver Star, Republic of Vietnam Armed Forces Honor Medal First Class, and the Air Force Commendation Medal.

Following his military retirement, Jimmie continued his career in service to the nation as an Engineer and Technical Advisor with NASA, retiring in 1995. He later moved to Lusby, Maryland, where he remained active in his community. He was a devoted member of the Coast Guard Auxiliary and Harvest Fellowship Church in Lusby.

Jimmie is survived by his son, Paul Carl Gustaf Nelson of Lusby, Maryland; his grandchildren, Mary Elizabeth Jambor and James Michael Nelson; and three great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Amy Elizabeth Stewart, and his brothers, Clifford Nelson and Paul Nelson.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, February 11, 2026, from 10:30 a.m. until 12:00 noon at the Rausch Funeral Home Chapel, 20 American Lane, Lusby, Maryland. A Funeral Service will be held at 12:00 noon, with Pastor Barry Noll officiating. Interment will take place at Arlington National Cemetery with full honors at a date to be determined.