Carol Eileen Phillips, 75, of Chesapeake Beach, passed away on February 6. 2026, at her home. She was a life-long Calvert County resident, born on October 13, 1950, in Prince Frederick, Maryland, to Edna “Viola” (Norfolk) and Carl Ireland Denton. Carol attended Calvert High School, graduating class of 1968. She married Charles D. Phillips on April 11, 1970. Carol worked as an office administrator for a roofing and siding company, and in her free time she enjoyed watching football, and tending to her flower garden. She was a spunky, funny, loving, and caring mother and grandmother. Anyone who crossed paths with her was lucky to do so. She was truly the life of the party. She loved her family, animals, Redskins, ice-cold Coors Lights, and Coca Cola.

Carol is survived by her husband of nearly 56 years, Charles D. Phillips; her daughter Susan Chaney (Robert), her son Michael Phillips (Angela); grandchildren Nicholas, Nate, Nathan, Mason, Riley, Kelsie, Halie, Brandon, and Layne; great-grandchildren Colby, Kacie, and McKenzie; brothers Ronald Denton, and John Denton. She was preceded in death by her parents Carl and Viola Denton, and brother Vernon Denton.

Visitation Friday, February 13, 2026

10:00 A.M – 11:00 A.M.

Rausch Funeral Home-Owings

8325 Mt. Harmony Lane Owings, MD 20736 Get Directions Services Friday, February 13, 2026

11:00 A.M.

8325 Mt. Harmony Lane Owings, MD 20736 Get Directions Interment Friday, February 13, 2026



Chesapeake Highlands Memorial Gardens

3270 Broomes Island Road Port Republic, MD 20676 Get Directions