Thomas “Tommy” Wilson Smack, 88, of Huntingtown, MD, transferred from his earthly life to his eternal life on February 7, 2026, surrounded by his loving family, due to complications from a broken hip. He fell on the ice on January 27 while going to the barn to feed his horses.

Tommy lived most of his life in Huntingtown on the family farm, Three Oak Farm. He worked for C & P Telephone Company (Verizon), and he and a few others spent many hours climbing telephone poles and repairing lines 365 days a year in all types of weather. After retiring from Verizon, he started a horse feed business and was still delivering feed to many customers. He used the honor system for those picking up food and he never locked the door to his feed barn. He loved and respected his customers dearly.

Tommy was preceded in death by his mother Daisy Wilson Smack Richards, stepfather Barbour Richards, his father Herman Henry Smack and his younger brother Samuel Gray Smack.

Tommy is survived by his wife Kathy J. Smack, his brother Jack (Judy) Smack, daughter Cindy Smack of Texas, his very special niece Renee (Robbie) Morrison, his special nieces Krystle (Michael) Daily, Haleigh Eckard and Brynleigh Daily, and his stepson Gale (Cindy) Watson of North Carolina. He is also survived by his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Tommy was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Prince Frederick where he received several pins for perfect attendance.

Tommy joined the Prince Frederick Volunteer Fire Department in 1953 and served his community for several years.

Tommy’s love of his life was his family and the horse world. Tommy and Jack bought their first horse together in 1956. Tommy pursued the horse life by competing in horse shows in the cutting horse and barrel racing events. He traveled to Texas and many other states for many years competing. He won many trophies, buckles, and checks during his career. He just stopped competing 4 years ago. Tommy was on the Board of Directors for the National Cutting Horse Association for many years. He also trained several horses, owned a breeding stallion, and was a blacksmith for a period of time. Upon his death he still owned two horses and took care of them as his children. Tommy and Jack’s love of horses was inherited from their mother, who rode a horse approximately 8 miles a day to school for many years.

Tommy also enjoyed playing golf for many years and especially liked to visit North Carolina and play with his stepson Gale.

Tommy’s special people in his life were his wife Kathy, and his niece Renee. Tommy and Renee spent many hours together and he would not make a major decision without discussing it first with his niece.