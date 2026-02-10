A Magical Evening at Waldorf West Branch Library on Friday, April 17, 2026





The Charles County Public Library (CCPL) invites the community to attend A Magical Evening at the Library, a 21+ after-hours fundraising celebration. The event will take place on Friday, April 17, 2026, at the Waldorf West Branch, 10405 O’Donnell Place, Waldorf, MD. Doors open at 7:30 PM, with a special VIP Cocktail Hour beginning at 6:30 PM.

This year’s signature fundraising event will feature nationally recognized magician and mentalist Brian Curry, also known as The Good Liar. Known for his quick wit, clever humor, and impossible predictions, Curry delivers a high-energy performance that blends mind-reading, illusion, and storytelling. Guests will also enjoy delicious bites, beverages, and lively music provided by a guest DJ throughout the evening.

“A Magical Evening at the Library is a celebration of creativity, curiosity, and community,” said Shannon Bland, Development Manager of CCPL. “The funds raised through this event help support the programs, services, and collections that make our library a welcoming and transformative space for residents of all ages.”

Tickets are on sale now and available for purchase through Eventbrite. General Admission tickets include show admission and drink tickets, while VIP tickets offer early entry to the cocktail hour, reserved seating, additional drink tickets, and exclusive strolling magic with Brian Curry.

Proceeds from A Magical Evening at the Library support library programs, services, and collections that inspire learning, creativity, and connection throughout Charles County. Patron stories featured on the event webpage highlight the lasting impact CCPL has on individuals and families across the community.

Tickets and additional event information are available at ccplonline.org/ccpl-magic or directly through Eventbrite at amagicalevening.eventbrite.com/.

For sponsorship opportunities or questions about the event, please contact Shannon Bland, Development Manager, at [email protected].

To learn more, visit ccplonline.org/ccpl-magic/.

About Charles County Public Library: The Charles County Public Library creates opportunities for our community to engage, discover, and learn. CCPL comprises four library branches, a Mobile Library, the Discovery Lab, a 24-Hour Library Kiosk at the Nanjemoy Community Center, and a location inside the Charles County Detention Center. CCPL has over 80 full- and part-time employees. Our branches house over 200,000 volumes of printed materials, audiobooks, films, and other documents. We also have an online branch at ccplonline.org, where we regularly add new resources. Currently, over 75,000 county residents hold library cards, and this number continues to grow daily.

About Brian Curry: Brian Curry is a magician, mentalist, and award-winning performer based in Washington, DC. Known to audiences as The Good Liar, Curry has built a reputation for quick wit, sharp improvisation, and mind-bending illusions that create an unforgettable experience for every crowd. He has entertained guests across the region with a blend of humor, charm, and impossible feats that leave people amazed and delighted. Learn more at https://www.agoodliar.com/.