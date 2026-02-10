Noise Advisory – NAS Patuxent River Sets Noise Advisory for February 9-11, 2026 for NAS Patuxent River for Night Test Flights

Communities surrounding Naval Air Station Patuxent River are advised that noise-generating testing events are scheduled to take place Monday, February 9 and Wednesday, February 11, 2026 from 6:30 p.m.-10 p.m.

Pilots at NAS PAX will be conducting Field Carrier Landing Practices (FCLPs), simulated carrier landings conducted to prepare the pilot to land safely on an aircraft carrier. The practices consist of series of touch-and-go maneuvers called “bounces.” Airspeed, altitude and power are all precisely choreographed in order for a pilot to approach the ship within an acceptable window to land on the deck safely.

FCLP training is essential for the precision and safety of our pilots and the success of their mission. Residents may notice increased noise levels due to these operations.

As with all operations, NAS Patuxent River takes precautions to lessen the impact of testing activities on the community. For more information, call 1-866-819-9028.

To view all current NAS PAX noise advisories please click the following link: https://www.cnic.navy.mil/PaxRiverNoise.